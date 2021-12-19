(Video) Alisson Becker pulls of a brilliant save on Harry Kane as the striker misses a golden chance

Alisson Becker did it again as he pulled off a huge save against Harry Kane at the start of the second-half.

Eric Dier had put a well timed pass in behind the Liverpool defence and Dele Alli put the chance on a plate for England’s captain.

The pass could have been much better for Spurs’ No.9 but the odds were certainly in his favour to find the back of the net and past our Brazilian stopper.

Despite slipping, our No.1 threw himself at the feet of the attacker and got himself in the way of the shot on goal.

Following on from a fantastic first-half, the man between our sticks did it again at the start of the second.

You can watch the save from Alisson courtesy of beIN Sports (via @WooTyyt):