(Video) Alisson Becker pulls off a fantastic save after Dele Alli failed to put Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 up in the first-half

Alisson Becker pulled off a brilliant save that had appeared to be a bad miss from Dele Alli to double Tottenham Hotspur’s lead.

Our No.1 had looked solid with his hands in the first-half but following the chance for the Spurs attacker, all eyes were on the Englishman for what looked a bad miss.

He certainly should have done better with the chance but it had looked as though the target had been missed all together.

However, replays showed that the 29-year-old delivered when called upon and got his finger tips to the effort on goal.

It was a chance in the midst of a hectic period of play in what was a pulsating first-half of football at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Going into the second-half on level terms was largely down to the performance of our ‘keeper and this save was the pick of the bunch.

You can watch Alisson’s save courtesy of Sky Sports (via @DanLewis1999):

WHAT A SAVE FROM ALISSON. WHAT A MISS FROM ALLI. pic.twitter.com/bOGl81HoGx — Dan ☯︎ (@DanLewis1999) December 19, 2021