(Video) Andy Robertson finds the back of the net with a great header following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s volleyed cross

The full-backs linked up as Trent Alexander-Arnold found the head of Andy Robertson to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead.

It went to a VAR check after it was found not to be a penalty on Dele Alli in the lead up to the goal and no hand ball for Mo Salah.

It had touched the hand of our No.11 but found not to be deliberate or directly affecting the move before the goal.

The ball then found its way to our No.66 who drilled the ball across the box to the Scottish captain and he scored with his head.

It was a nervy wait after the officials checked several incidents but the Reds were in the lead for the first time on the day.

You can watch Robertson’s goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Prmleng):

Spurs 1 × 2 Liverpool | GOAL Robertson; HD

🎥 #TOTLIV ⚽️🎥 pic.twitter.com/feDrJopcK9 — Premier League (@Prmleng) December 19, 2021