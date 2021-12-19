(Video) Diogo Jota’s brilliant headed goal after an Andy Robertson cross that put Liverpool back level

Diogo Jota scored another headed goal as he put Liverpool back level with Tottenham Hostspur.

Harry Kane had put Spurs ahead and his side had several other chances to double the lead before our No.20 got us back on level terms.

Our opening goal came through a brilliant piece of control in the box by Andy Robertson and the Scottish captain then lofted a brilliant cross to our Portuguese forward in the middle of the box.

The 25-year-old put the ball in the back of the net to put himself clear of Jamie Vardy as the Premier League’s second top goal scorer with 10 goals this campaign, behind only Mo Salah on 15.

You can watch the goal courtesy of Sky Sports:

LEVEL! 👊 Diogo Jota equalises for #LFC with a header 🔴 📺 Watch #TOTLIV live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/z3uDuHSzHV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021