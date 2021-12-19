(Video) Exasperated Klopp has half-time tunnel chat with Tierney after stinker of a first-half refereeing performance

An exasperated Jurgen Klopp was seen engaging with Paul Tierney at half-time in the tunnel presumably about the questionable officiating calls that had occurred in the opening 45 minutes.

Harry Kane got away with what many perceived to be a red card tackle after showing studs in a challenge on Andy Robertson before a shove on Diogo Jota in the 18-yard-box went ignored.

One can only wonder how the German managed to restrain his temper after being flashed a yellow card for his furious reaction to the incident involving the Portuguese attacker.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @footballdaily:

👀 Jurgen Klopp having a word with the referee in the tunnel before the second half after he lost his cool on the touchline pic.twitter.com/UU6RsXti3V — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021