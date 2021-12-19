(Video) “I have no problems with any referees, only you!” – Jurgen Klopp confronted referee Paul Tierney at full-time

Jurgen Klopp was within his rights to vent some anger after a very poor refereeing performance by Paul Tierney.

Our boss confronted the referee at the end of the game and wanted to make sure that he was aware of his anger at his officiating of the game.

The cameras picked up the Germans words after the game and it appeared as though he had the following message for the ref.

The 54-year-old said: “I have no problems with any referees, only you!

“You have never played football”.

There were certainly more words shared between the two but these were the ones that appeared most clear.

Our boss has the right to complain after the possible red card on Harry Kane and penalty on Diogo Jota to name two incidents.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and Tierney courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Jurgen Klopp is not happy with the referee at full-time 😡 pic.twitter.com/POyJl9BzN2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

