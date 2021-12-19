(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides Mo Salah contract situation update that all Liverpool fans will be very interested to hear

Jurgen Klopp has been able to provide a long awaited update on Mo Salah’s contract situation as he spoke with Sky Sports.

There has been so much discussion around the possible extension of our No.11’s stay at Anfield and many have been wanting the club to hand him a blank cheque in return for his services.

The German sat down to discuss where he sees the negotiations are currently at and Liverpool fans will be very interested to hear his update on the situation.

The 54-year-old said: “How we see it, we are having really good conversations – that’s it.

“I couldn’t care less when it will happen, to be honest. I want it to happen but when – I couldn’t care less.

“We are having good conversations, that’s it – that’s the answer”.

The phrasing of ‘when it will happen’ is certainly positive as it does appear all parties are closing in on a conclusion, that all fans have been longing to hear.

There is no major rush as our Egyptian King does have more than a year on his current deal but we will all be happy to see this debacle all ended and see our man sign on the dotted line.

You can watch the Salah update from Klopp courtesy of Sky Sports (via @RealKevinPalmer):

Jurgen Klopp with some positive comments on Mo Salah’s contract talks #LFC pic.twitter.com/hcbsade1FG — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 19, 2021

