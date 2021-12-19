(Video) Liverpool denied stonewall penalty after Jota shoved onto the turf

Liverpool seemed to not benefit a great deal from the officiating of the first-half of their clash with Tottenham in London with a shove on Diogo Jota going unpunished by Paul Tierney and VAR.

The Portuguese international had been shoved to the turf, without either of the attacker’s challengers appearing to get a touch on the ball prior to or during the incident in question.

Remarkably, Jurgen Klopp was booked for his trouble after protesting the lack of protection for the former Wolves man on offer from the referee.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Penalty sur Jota pic.twitter.com/VnkSMKAdzA — Bruno Constant (@Bruno_Constant) December 19, 2021