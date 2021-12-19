(Video) Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur encounter from 1978 revisited as the Reds put seven past Spurs’ Argentine stars

As kick-off closes in before the 178th meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, here’s a look back at the biggest victory we have ever had over the North London outfit.

Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa were playing at Anfield for the first time and the Argentine stars were arriving with a lot of expectation of a positive result against Bob Pasiley’s men.

It was a brilliant team performance by the Reds though as they managed to put seven past Spurs, with no reply from former Liverpool player Keith Burkinshaw’s side.

The goals were scored by Kenny Dalglish (2), David Johnson (2), Phil Neal from the spot, the late great Ray Kennedy and the pick of the bunch from Terry McDermott.

It was goal described by the legendary manager as “the best goal Anfield has ever seen” and the final goal of the day has lasted long in the memory.

The goal started with Dalglish in the centre of the pitch, he passed to Johnson who sprayed a cross-field pass to Steve Heighway and his cross found McDermott who headed the ball into the top corner.

A brilliant team goal from one of the best teams we’ve ever had grace our prestigious club.

You can watch the highlights of the 1978 encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham courtsy of ESPN (via gr8footy on YouTube):

