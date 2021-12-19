(Video) Officials mess up again after Kane gets away with nasty studs-up challenge

It seems a miracle of epic proportions that Harry Kane remained on the pitch after delivering a challenge that could have seriously injured his opponent, Andy Robertson.

The Scottish fullback was the recipient of a nasty studs-up tackle after the ball had been played, with the official only choosing to punish the striker with a yellow card.

It’s difficult to see how exactly the incident in question wasn’t worthy of more serious action, though we can only hope that a close eye will be kept on the England captain for any similar instances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

If it's not Kane making that challenge then that's a red card #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/MEU3XbgXZz — Jacob (@Jacobr_10) December 19, 2021