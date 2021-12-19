(Video) Robertson sent off for wild challenge in game where Kane’s studs-up challenge gets a yellow

Andy Robertson was handed his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Emerson Royal in the second 45 minutes of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham.

The fullback had initially been shown yellow for the tackle handed out shortly after putting the Reds 2-1 up against their London-based opponents, with a VAR review inviting Paul Tierney to reconsider.

After consulting the screen, the official changed his tune in a bizarre moment that will no doubt invite questions as to why an intervention from VAR wasn’t necessary for Harry Kane’s earlier studs-up tackle against the Scotland captain.

