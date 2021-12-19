(Video) Robertson sent off for wild challenge in game where Kane’s studs-up challenge gets a yellow

Andy Robertson was handed his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Emerson Royal in the second 45 minutes of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham.
The fullback had initially been shown yellow for the tackle handed out shortly after putting the Reds 2-1 up against their London-based opponents, with a VAR review inviting Paul Tierney to reconsider.
After consulting the screen, the official changed his tune in a bizarre moment that will no doubt invite questions as to why an intervention from VAR wasn’t necessary for Harry Kane’s earlier studs-up tackle against the Scotland captain.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Canal Plus:
Robertson red card pic.twitter.com/sdWYmBnS1N
— NLGoal ⚽ (@NLGoal) December 19, 2021
3 Shittest Refs in EPL – David Koote, Paul Tierney (very close 2nd), Martin Atkinson and VAR. Paul Tierney thinks that because it is Christmas, handing out yellow and red cards like Christmas cards. Kane should have been sent off. FFS – Tierney get your eyes out of your a@#e. Jota should have had a penalty. As for Dermot Gallagher, Robertson’s leg needs to be broken before Kane gets a red. These f!@#$%g refs are all full of shyte.