(Video) Shameless Kane claims he got the ball in crunching studs-up tackle on Robertson

Harry Kane played down his strong challenge against Andy Robertson, suggesting that officials had made the right call to only award a yellow card.

The England captain was thought to have earned his marching orders by many an aggrieved Liverpool fan on the Twittersphere after catching the fullback’s leg with his studs.

Remarkable, VAR chose to intervene and invite Paul Tierney to reconsider his call against the Scotland international following a wild tackle on Emerson Royal with a red card then brought into play.

It’s a set of decisions that has, and will likely continue to, invite confused responses from supporters attempting to get a solid grasp on the guidance behind such inconsistent decision-making.

🗣 "I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball." Harry Kane defends his potential red card saying in the manner of the game you see strong tackles pic.twitter.com/sTig4wuQpT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021