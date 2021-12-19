(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Newcastle United rocket brilliantly recreated in cartoon form

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a fantastic goal against Newcastle United which has now been recreated in cartoon form.

The artist has perfectly captured the beauty of the goal and the two angles provided help to further illustrate how great our No.66’s effort was toward the Kop end goal.

It’s a finish that has been watched back plenty of times already and could have been so different if Mike Dean hadn’t managed to get himself out of the way, just in time.

If Ibou Konate can enjoy this recreation almost as much as he did the real thing, we may get a similar reaction to his hands on head performance after the Scouser in our team’s goal.

As Diogo Jota said, “You don’t save those” and this will be a goal that will be remembered for a long time and no doubt part of an eventual retirement montage for our talented right-back.

Do you think it’s the best goal of the 23-year-old’s career so far?

You can watch the cartoon recreation of Alexander-Arnold’s goal courtesy of Spart on Instagram:

