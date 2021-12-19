(Video) Woeful refereeing sees City get away with one as Newcastle player clattered by Ederson with VAR nowhere to be seen

Newcastle United fans were understandably aggrieved after Martin Atkinson and his fellow officials at Stockley Park felt Ederson’s upending of Ryan Fraser in the box wasn’t worthy of punishment.

The Magpies man had been chasing a loose ball, which had (to be completely fair to Manchester City) been taken care of by Joao Cancelo before the Citizens’ No.1 completely took out the former without getting a sniff of the ball.

The incident apparently warranted no further discussion from VAR, with the home fans making their discontent heard at the half-time whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Atkinson and Pawson didn’t think this was a penalty 😭 pic.twitter.com/c7t8TUgpmG — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 19, 2021