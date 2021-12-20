Alan Shearer’s five-word reaction to Liverpool not receiving a penalty for the foul on Diogo Jota

Alan Shearer shared an instant reaction to the fact that Liverpool did not receive a penalty when Diogo Jota was floored in the box.

You know it’s a bad decision by a referee when there’s rival fans and pundits agreeing with our point of view and there was no denying that Emerson Royal fouled our No.20.

The Premier League’s record goal scorer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s side not receiving a penalty: ‘How’s that not a pen?‘.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino’s 15-word assessment of Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur

The Newcastle legend saying ‘And another’ was a reference to his team not getting a penalty during their game with Manchester City earlier in the day.

It’s shameful for a league of this standard to have such poor referees, especially given the introduction of VAR which should help eradicate errors.

Instead we have the same debates and issues every week, in multiple games, of officiating mistakes leading to key moments being incorrectly overseen.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965