Andy Robertson releases passionate statement taking blame for dropped points and admitting responsibility for his red card

Andy Robertson didn’t shirk the limelight or responsibility following a game where he assisted, scored and was sent-off against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Scottish captain, perhaps harshly, blamed himself for Liverpool not coming away with all three points from what was an intense battle between two strong teams.

Our side was hit by COVID which meant a fully changed midfield and still no place for Virgil van Dijk, not to mention the poor officiating by Paul Tierney.

Had the penalty on Diogo Jota been given and also the red for Harry Kane, following his challenge on the No.26, then the game could have been very different.

Our left-back took to Instagram to make the following statement:

‘I was brought up to take responsibility when you’ve done something wrong and I have to admit my challenge was poor and misjudged. My mistake giving them the chance to make the decision. Gutted!

‘Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match, other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team. Me aside, the boys were different class in unbelievably difficult circumstances.

‘Support unreal as well in difficult times! Wish we could of rewarded it with a win!’.

It’s clear that the 27-year-old was unhappy with the standard of refereeing, despite admitting that he was right to be dismissed for his reckless challenge.

It was a mature response from the former Hull City defender but he shouldn’t be too harsh on himself for a strong performance otherwise.

Thankfully we have Kostas Tsimikas on hand to fill in for the next three games.

