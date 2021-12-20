BBC pundit weighs in on ‘astonishing’ moment in Spurs v Liverpool that had nothing to do with the goals or officiating

Garth Crooks was keen to praise the recent performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold, singling out the fullback’s long-range effort against Newcastle United and the player’s volleyed cross against Tottenham.

The BBC Sport pundit described the latter as ‘astonishing’ in his TOTW review for the same publication: “One person who has been incredibly consistent so far this season is Alexander-Arnold.

“His use of the ball and quality of pass is second to none, while his goal against Newcastle went past Martin Dubravka like a missile.

“As for his volleyed cross in the first half against Spurs, that was just astonishing.”

The 23-year-old got himself on the statsheet again for the second English top-flight game in a row, registering an assist for Andy Robertson’s goal in the second-half to establish a short-lived lead over Antonio Conte’s men.

With Mo Salah producing some frankly astonishing individual statistics before the halfway mark in the campaign, it can be easy to overlook the valuable contributions of his Liverpool teammates.

Certainly, with 11 assists in 19 games (across all competitions), the Academy graduate is far from having an average or poor individual season.

His latest contribution (10) pushed him back ahead of the Egyptian international (9) in the assists chart for the Premier League – a point that does also simultaneously serve to highlight just how much of an all-round player the latter is.

