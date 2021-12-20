Bobby Firmino’s 15-word assessment of Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur

Bobby Firmino made his second appearance since his comeback from injury, as he played the final half hour of an enthralling game.

Jurgen Klopp was trying all he could to win the game as he replaced Tyler Morton with our fourth attacker on the pitch and the Reds toiled for three points in a tough encounter.

This was until the red card for Andy Robertson which caused our game plan to become more defensive, as a point then became a more attractive proposition.

Our No.9 took to his Instagram account after the match in an attempt to surmise what had just happened on the pitch.

The 30-year-old said: ‘A tough game, against a tough opponent! But we take the point and move forward!‘.

It’s a shame that the draw ended up being a good result as the game could have been so much different if both of the key errors by Paul Tierney had been attended to by VAR.

Instead we left with a point and go into Christmas three points off top spot but certainly in the mix for the rest of the festive period, at least.

You can view Firmino’s statement on Instagram:

