Exclusive: Ex-Red claims Ederson should have been sent off for Fraser challenge

Stan Collymore has claimed that Ederson should have been penalised for his challenge on Ryan Fraser during Manchester City’s victory over Newcastle United.

The inconsistent officiating of the Premier League game in question spilled over into Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham, with Harry Kane escaping a dismissal despite going into a studs-up tackle on Andy Robertson.

“Going back to the Harry Kane one (challenge), if the whole point of reckless challenges is, your leg is straight and you’re going at pace, which could hit someone’s shin and break their leg in two – that’s 10 out of 10,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop.

“Robbo’s is probably a 10 out of 10 for intent. I think he’s gone in to do him a little bit.

“Fraser’s one is a little bit more probably a seven or an eight.

“But don’t get me wrong, they’re all sendings off or penalties.”

The strange application of the law and the absence of VAR led a furious Jurgen Klopp to question whether referee Paul Tierney personally had a problem with him after the game.

Exclusive: Stan Collymore suggests Jurgen Klopp might ‘look to get rid’ of 26-year-old midfielder in the summer

It’s worth clarifying that we’re not simply calling for a player to be sent off for the hell of it – the reality of the situation is such challenges issued by the likes of Ederson and, in particular, Kane can threaten the safety of an opposition footballer.

Officials were absolutely correct to send off Robertson after the Scot lashed out against Emerson Royal late in the second-half – that’s not a concern.

However, we do have to question how such inconsistent decision-making that fails to challenge a season-ending challenge from the England captain is of benefit to the sport.

Diogo Jota reacts online to Paul Tierney’s joke penalty decision