Exclusive: Stan Collymore suggests Jurgen Klopp might ‘look to get rid’ of 26-year-old midfielder in the summer

Stan Collymore has suggested that Jurgen Klopp may wish to secure an upgrade for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in the summer window.

The Guinean played a part in a makeshift midfield in London as the Reds took home a 2-2 draw in a highly controversial clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“For me now, I’m getting to the end of my tether with him,” the 50-year-old exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I wonder at the end of the season whether Jurgen Klopp would look to get rid and whether he’d look to upgrade. There’s a possibility there.

“There might be other players like Harvey [Elliott] or Curtis Jones that may naturally develop into first-team players with another year behind them.”

The 26-year-old was arguably at fault for Harry Kane’s opener, failing to show awareness for an oncoming challenge to allow the opposition to build-up to the Englishman’s opener.

READ MORE: Garth Crooks says worrying Premier League omen ‘spells real danger for Liverpool and Chelsea’

At large, we’d be inclined to argue the former RB Leipzig star has redeemed himself this campaign, though he can certainly be prone to the odd mistake in the middle of the park leading to a goal, as was evidenced by his mixed display at the Wanda Metropolitano in Europe.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, we’ll have a tough decision to make in terms of either capitalising on the No.8’s value in the summer or extending to protect it.

On the whole, we’d argue that the decision is yet to be clear on the matter but we’re certainly not calling for the midfielder’s head as of yet.