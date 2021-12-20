Gary Neville claims ‘phenomenon’ Trent is three legendary PL players all rolled into one

Gary Neville compared Trent Alexander-Arnold to Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne during his commentary of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the weekend.

The former Manchester United star’s words were captured on Twitter by @LFCTransferRoom, with the Reds’ two fullbacks excelling in the English capital.

🎙 Gary Neville on Trent Alexander-Arnold: “He’s a phenomenon. He’s De Bruyne, Beckham and Gerrard in one – at right back.” pic.twitter.com/aSGwdaXDYQ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 20, 2021

The 23-year-old enjoyed a solid game against Antonio Conte’s men, registering an assist for fellow defender Andy Robertson’s headed goal to put the Merseysiders 2-1 up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When discussing Trent’s talent, it’s easy to forget just how young he is given how many seasons he’s already been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad.

If The Athletic’s peak ages data is anything to go by, the fact that the Academy graduate is roughly four years away from reaching his highest standard of performance – it’s a frightening prospect!

Whilst debate will rage over the need to plump up the midfield and forward line in the next available transfer window, it’s worthwhile to appreciate that the future of our backline is looking extremely bright.

