‘He’s so clever’ – Pundit full of praise for Diogo Jota after impressive display against Spurs

Former Chelsea star Andy Townsend has expressed his admiration for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after the Portugal international netted his tenth Premier League goal of the season.

The former Wolves man equalised for the Reds with a lovely headed finish in the first half and was unlucky not to win his side a penalty after he was barged over in the area.

“How good is this guy in the air, Diogo Jota? Countless times he’s done exactly what you’ve just seen,” the 58-year-old said on Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“He gets himself in a situation, he gets across people or pulls in behind them, but once he leaps and gets his head on it, he’s so clever and so accurate with it.

“Davinson Sanchez slept a little bit, Dier gets dragged out, then Ben Davies can’t really deal with that so they’re a little bit all over the place.

“But the clipped ball in from Andy Robertson is brilliant. Jota peels off, powerful header right in the corner.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be disappointed that they dropped points against Antonio Conte’s side, but after playing the final 15 minutes with ten men after Andy Robertson was sent off, it’s not the worst result in the world.

Jota is now the league’s second top scorer, behind Mo Salah, after he headed home from a sublime Robertson assist.

Many supporters now place him above Bobby Firmino in the pecking order and it’s hard to argue against them.

Our No. 20 seems to impress every time he plays with his link-up play, aggressive pressing and sharp-shooting.

The £45m that we reportedly paid Wolves for the 25-year-old’s services is now looking like a real bargain – let’s hope he can keep up his impressive scoring record whilst Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away at the African Cup of Nations in January.