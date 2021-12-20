‘I think Salah will want to stay’ – Former PL striker comments on Mo Salah’s contract situation

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Mo Salah ‘will want to stay’ at Liverpool and has backed the Reds to resolve the Egpytian’s contract situation, even though negotiations may ‘take time’.

The former AS Roma winger has been in scintillating form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term – he’s the Premier League’s top scorer on 15 goals and also has nine assists to his name.

“It’s only natural that there are negotiations and that is massive news from Klopp, this is a massive contract for both player and club,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Both sides have to walk away happy from this deal. There’s no doubt that he’s going to be demanding quite a lot of money – and why not? He’s probably the best in the world right now, he’s in a strong position.

“But look, Liverpool can’t afford to lose him and I think Salah will want to stay. It’s a huge plus they are talking and those talks are going well. It’ll take time, but I expect the deal to be done.”

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and although that is over 12 months away, Kopites will want the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

There are no signs to suggest that Salah doesn’t want to extend his stay at Anfield but negotiations appear to have been ongoing for some time.

Liverpool, and their American owners Fenway Sports Group, are not the type of side to splash out and pay their players extraordinary wages, but the club may be willing to alter their wage structure in order to meet the No. 11’s demands.

The forward is performing so well at the moment that the club should be eager to pay the Egyptian King what he deserves – hopefully, the situation can be sorted soon so Mo can remain focused on bringing more trophies to Anfield

