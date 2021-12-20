(Images) Sheer inconsistency of refereeing decisions in Liverpool tie highlighted by Paul Pogba call

Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham may be difficult for fans to forget for a multiplicity of reasons – prime amongst them being the contentious officiating calls made throughout.

The lack of VAR’s intervention for a challenge that bore similarities to the red card verdict delivered against Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for a similar studs-up challenge on Naby Keita at Old Trafford, however, certainly raises questions about a lack of consistency.

We can accept that the official’s view may have been obstructed for Harry Kane’s first-half tackle on Andy Robertson, though why VAR didn’t choose to intervene (given it has access to a clearer angle) boggles the mind.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Denfer: