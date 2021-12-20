Liverpool fans won’t believe Paul Tierney’s utterly bizarre reason for not giving Jota a penalty

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Paul Tierney had justified not handing Diogo Jota a penalty due to his belief that the attacker had slowed down in the box to attract a foul.

This update comes courtesy of Goal Journalist Neil Jones who cited the German’s post-match comments to Sky Sports on Twitter following the Reds’ 2-2 draw in London.

Klopp to Sky Sports "The penalty situation with Jota. Mr Tierney told me he thought Diogo stops because he wants the foul. I don't understand that. The ref and the VAR doesn't say a word. I have no idea what his problem is with me."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 19, 2021

The Portuguese international had appeared to be unlawful barged in the 18-yard-box, with both the official and VAR apparently not deeming the issue worthy of further review.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-referee chief blasts VAR ‘incompetence’ for selective interventions in Liverpool and City games

Whatever angle one views the shove on the former Wolves man, it’s difficult to argue a case in favour of the opposition, particularly given the fact that the ball was not touched.

As Jermaine Defoe rightly explained on Sky Sports after the game, it’s necessary for the 25-year-old to slow his approach towards Hugo Lloris in order to compose himself for a shot.

With such occurrences becoming increasingly frequent in the English top-flight, it does raise interesting questions about whether officials have been properly trained to understand the machinations of a footballer’s mind and decision-making process.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965