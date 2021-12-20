New report reveals the two PL clubs ex-Red Philippe Coutinho could move to as Barcelona look to free up space

Philippe Coutinho could be set for a switch to the Premier League in the near future as Barcelona look to offload the 29-year-old, with him reportedly offered to Newcastle United.

This comes from the Mirror (via Goal), with the publication asserting that Tottenham have also been handed the opportunity to take the Brazilian playmaker off their hands as finances dominate concerns.

The Spanish giants have been subjected to serious financial issues that complicated the process of registering summer signings for the season, which would go some way to explaining their need to offload such talents as the ex-Liverpool man.

READ MORE: PL clubs told to make use of U21 players if necessary in latest COVID emergency meeting – Telegraph’s chief football reporter

Whilst poor form and injuries have made life for Coutinho supremely difficult in Catalonia, a return to the English top-flight would not necessarily be ill-advised.

History would suggest, if anything, that an escape from the Camp Nou could very well be beneficial not only in terms of the No.14’s playing time but also form, with a prior loan spell with Bayern Munich appearing to hand the midfielder some confidence.

A return to Liverpool is most certainly off the cards, though we’d wish the player well if the possibility of a switch (permanent or otherwise) to England did arise.

Diogo Jota reacts online to Paul Tierney’s joke penalty decision