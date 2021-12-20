Paddy Power aim dig at Harry Kane’s tackling and diving as the England captain fails to receive red card for challenge on Robertson

Such was the blindingly obvious error made by Paul Tierney to not give Harry Kane a red card for his tackle on Andy Robertson, many joined in to mock the decision.

Betting company Paddy Power used their Twitter account to make their own witty comment, in light of the decision not to dismiss the England captain.

They said: ‘What a brave and passionate challenge by England captain Harry Kane, who, incidentally, would also never dive‘.

What a brave and passionate challenge by England captain Harry Kane, who, incidentally, would also never dive pic.twitter.com/1l5hgUNsFe — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 19, 2021

This comes in the line of many supporters believing that English players, particularly the captain of the national side, receive better treatment from the officials.

The Scottish captain certainly deserved to be removed from the field for his tackle but the same time on replays and use of VAR was not afforded to the challenge he had received from Spurs’ No.9.

The lack of consistency and fairness is so glaring at this point that so many have commented on it online, including the above example.

What more will have to happen, particularly by the 28-year-old striker, in order for him to be treated the same as the foreign stars of the Premier League?

