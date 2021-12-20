‘They are both as bad as each other’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hilarious response to question about teammates

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that he would rather have Jordan Henderson’s accent over Andy Robertson’s after joking ‘they are both as bad as each other’.

The full-back was participating in a ‘would you rather’ session with Sky Sports and initially struggled to answer the question.

“Would you rather have Hendo’s or Robbo’s accent? Oh, wow,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“Hendo’s, I would say. Just about. They are both as bad as each other for me.”

Both Henderson and Robertson have their own accents which instantly make it clear what part of the UK they come from.

Liverpool skipper Henderson was born in Sunderland and played for the Black Cats until he was brought to Anfield by Kenny Dalglish back in 2011, whereas Robbo was born in Glasgow and grew up as a Celtic supporter.

Both players have been an integral part of the success that the Anfield side have achieved in recent years and are vital to the way Jurgen Klopp likes his side to play.

Aggressiveness is one of our No. 26’s key traits, even if he did show too much of it on the weekend against Spurs – the full-back was sent off for a late challenge on Emerson Royal in the 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Throughout the interview it’s good to see how relaxed Trent is answering some difficult questions, including whether he would rather play with Steven Gerrard or Jamie Carragher.

You can watch the full ‘Would You Rather’ clip here via Sky Sports.