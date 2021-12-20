‘This was straight-forward’ – Former PL referee discusses major talking point from Liverpool’s draw against Spurs

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed that Andy Robertson’s tackle on Tottenham’s Emerson Royal was ‘out of control’ and believes the decision to send the full-back off was the right one.

The Scottish international was initially shown a yellow card by Paul Tierney, but the referee was then advised to review the incident by video assistant referee Chris Kavanagh and he then adjudged the challenge to be worthy of a red card.

“This was straight-forward,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“It’s a bit of frustration, a bit of enthusiasm and he’s out of control. He’s just had a bit of a frustrating moment and kicked out. It’s a red card.

“I look at it and think is he [the referee] too close to play? His proximity to play might impact, he could be looking at his upper body and miss what happens down below.

“In reality, this is a straight red. Eventually, they got it right. Chris Kavanagh came in and rightly so.”

It was a poor challenge from our No. 26, but the fact that Spurs were still playing with ten men after Harry Kane’s horrific challenge on Robertson in the first half went unpunished says all you need to know about the officiating.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played the final 15 minutes of the game with 10 men and were forced to settle for a draw.

The result leaves the Reds three points behind leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Newcastle 4-0 in Sunday’s earlier game.

Robbo, who had put us ahead with a smart headed finish earlier in the second half, will now be absent from our EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City on Wednesday as well as Premier League games against Leeds and the Foxes.