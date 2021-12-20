(Video) Antonio Conte gave his thoughts on whether Harry Kane deserved a red card for his tackle on Andy Robertson

Antonio Conte was asked for his thoughts on whether Harry Kane should have been sent off for his tackle on Andy Robertson.

The Italian manager was reluctant to commit to a comment either way but did fail to back up the referee for any decisions he made during the game.

It’s always unlikely that a manager who benefited from three big decisions would speak out against an official after the match but he certainly never praised him either.

The 52-year-old said: “Honestly, I don’t want to speak now about the decisions of the referee, I think the game was good for both teams and Harry played a good game, scored one goal.

“For him and for us it was a goal of vital importance, he had chances to score more goals and he is an important player”.

Spoken like a true politician, the former Chelsea boss evaded the query perfectly without answering the question that was actually posed to him.

Most Liverpool fans may not be too enamoured by praise for the England captain, who is receiving his fair share of abuse online for getting away with his tackle on our No.26.

You can watch Conte’s answer to whether Kane deserved a red courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "I don't want to speak about about the decisions of the referee." Antonio Conte is asked about a potential red card that Harry Kane could've received pic.twitter.com/r9YbnYrHfo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

