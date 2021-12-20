(Video) Awkward handshake/fist-bump between Klopp and Conte leads to impromptu hug between masked managers

Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte shared an embrace before kick-off between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Little did the two know at the time what type of game was about to unfold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but it was all smiles and hugs before Paul Tierney’s whistle blew for the first (and certainly not last) time of the day.

The pair had attempted to fist bump and then shake hands, in order to comply with new COVID measures and rising cases.

Instead, the two mask clad men side-stepped the formalities and went for a hug – perhaps considering they have all been tested enough times to know that anyone present would certainly be negative.

Our manager continued his embraces at the end of the game as he and Son Heung-min shared a joke in a moment that seemed to contradict the blood and thunder that preceded it.

It’s great that all those involved could be so heated and involved in battle but shake hands after the game and move on.

You can watch the hug between Klopp on Conte courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Conte 🤝 Klopp Big hug before kick-off between both opposing managers pic.twitter.com/FdVEjuBl4Z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

