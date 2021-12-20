(Video) Daniel Sturridge releases second COVID song from his hotel quarantine in Australia

Daniel Sturridge is very bored and has now written and recorded his second COVID song since the start of his isolation period.

Our former striker has been using his free time and musical ability to spread the message of vaccinations, whilst ensuring it’s all just ‘banter’ to help him pass the time.

Jordan Henderson has been a big fan of both the Drake and now the Adele covers, from the Perth Glory striker and he has commented on both videos.

The 32-year-old is clearly having a good time and getting a great reaction from his friends and followers with every upload he puts out on his social media.

Seeing as he’ll be spending Christmas day alone in his isolation hotel room, we can all surely afford him the opportunity to have a little bit of fun.

We can’t wait to see what the third song to the isolation album is!

You can listen to the song on Sturridge’s Instagram story:

