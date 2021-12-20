(Video) “I don’t think it’s a red card” – Stephen Warnock gives his view on Andy Robertson’s red-card challenge

Andy Robertson was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur in a decision that was only controversial for the lack of the correct decisions being given earlier in the game.

Few Liverpool supporters believed that the Scottish captain was too harshly treated as he kicked out at Emerson Royal and was dismissed from the field of play.

Our former left-back, Stephen Warnock, was giving his opinion on the decision and he saw the situation differently.

The 40-year-old said: “I don’t think it’s a red card, if you run in at five/ten mile an hour, running at a speed and then you lift a player in that way but he’s [Robertson] almost walked into it, into the challenge the way he does it.

“If you look at the Harry Kane incident, that’s what we’re looking at – if that’s [Robertson’s red] a red card, then that [Kane’s yellow] is a red card as well.

“That’s where we’re looking at the referees for, consistency – and that’s the key word.

“It’s been a bad weekend for VAR and referees, but I didn’t think that [Robertson] was a red card”.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and that’s the way the former Blackburn Rovers defender saw the decision.

As a stand alone challenge our No.26 deserved to be sent off, when viewed through the prism of the England captain’s challenge – it’s nowhere near as bad.

You can watch Warnock’s opinion on Robertson’s red card courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

❌ Red card Stephen Warnock didn't think Andy Robertson deserved to be sent off for his challenge on Emerson Royal #RefWatch pic.twitter.com/JAPEQN9vbo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 20, 2021

