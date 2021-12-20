(Video) “I look worse than before!” – Klopp explains how he can now see better without glasses but doesn’t think he looks better

Jurgen Klopp has undergone a huge change this season as his iconic glasses have been ditched and our boss has gone for a more natural look.

Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the Liverpool players couldn’t visit Alder Hey hospital this year and so the squad had to video call some of the current and former patients from the Kirkby training centre.

The young lad who was lucky enough to speak with the German was given the opportunity to ask the gaffer any questions he had, of course his eyesight was top of the list!

READ MORE: (Video) “I’ve got a big head” – Virgil van Dijk explains that he can’t wear Santa hats due to the size of head

The 54-year-old said: “I don’t need them anymore, I liked my glasses but now I see without glasses, better than before with glasses.

“The problem is I look worse than before!”.

It’s great that, despite the ongoing pandemic, the club have found a way to interact with some very special supporters and allow them and their families some one-on-one time with the squad.

If you had the chance the ask the former Dortmund boss one question, what would it be?

You can watch Klopp’s glasses comments (at 2:55) via the video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965