(Video) “I’ve got a big head” – Virgil van Dijk explains that he can’t wear Santa hats due to the size of head

Virgil van Dijk was quick to lament the size of his head when speaking to a young supporter in a heartwarming clip shared online.

Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the Liverpool players couldn’t visit Alder Hey hospital this year and so the squad had to video call some of the current and former patients from the Kirkby training centre.

The Dutch captain was clearly in high spirits as he joked with his teammates and the young girl on the other end of the call.

READ MORE: (Video) Daniel Sturridge releases second COVID song from his hotel quarantine in Australia

The 30-year-old said: “What do you think about my reindeer, it’s nice isn’t it?

“Because the [Santa] hat doesn’t fit me, I’ve got a big head – massive head!”.

Ibou Konate couldn’t contain his laughter as our No.4 joked about the size of his head, in what was a great showing of the unity and morale within the squad.

It’s been a big loss with our centre-back missing the last two games with a suspected positive COVID test and we hope he makes a quick comeback.

You can watch van Dijk’s big headed joke (at 1:30) via the video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965