(Video) Liverpool fans unveil new Diogo Jota chant on coach trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Diogo Jota’s brilliant goal scoring start to the season has only been eclipsed in the Premier League by his teammate, Mo Salah.

Our No.20 scored his 10th goal of the season against Tottenham Hotspur which moved him clear of Jamie Vardy as the second top scorer in the league and just five behind the Egyptian King.

In reward for his brilliant form since his arrival to Anfield, the Liverpool supporters have created a new chant that those recorded singing it, will hope to be soon hearing round the fields of Anfield Road.

The lyrics to the song go:

“Oh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC.



“He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Oh, his name is Diogo!”

The former Wolves striker certainly deserves to have his name sung at every stadium we play in and we’ll see if this one catches on.

Normally, the best sign of us making a good chant is that half the league start copying it in a few weeks time!

You can listen to the new chant via @Farragher94 on Twitter:

