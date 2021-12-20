(Video) Sadio Mane and Son Heung-min share loving embrace following an intense battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Son Heung-min shared a big embrace with Sadio Mane as the pair were full of smiles following a dramatic encounter between their sides.

Spurs’ No.7 was also captured sharing a joke with Jurgen Klopp after the match and appears to have a couple of good friends within our squad.

The pair of embraces did not fit the mood of the intense battle that had come before them, between a Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur side that were both fully committed to victory.

There would be many of our supporters that would be happy to see the South Korean forward join our ranks and certainly much rather him than Harry Kane.

The England captain didn’t gain many supporters from the red side of Merseyside after his potential leg breaking tackle on Andy Robertson.

It’s good to see that two players can share a laugh and hug after 90 minutes of fierce competition though.

You can watch the hug between Mane and Son courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

It's all love between Heung-min Son and Sadio Mane at full-time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzRSyYOeqt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

