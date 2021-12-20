(Video) “We take the point and move on” – Diogo Jota gives an honest assessment of a tough game against Tottenham

Diogo Jota was the only Liverpool player to face the cameras following the intense draw with Tottenham Hotspur and spoke well to surmise the game.

Our Portuguese forward again found the back of the net as he set himself clear of Jamie Vardy to sit in second place of the Premier League’s top scorers on 10 goals, five behind Mo Salah.

There were plenty of topics of conversation for our No.20 to cover and he handled the frustration of the match well.

The 25-year-old said: “It was pretty intense from the beginning to the end, with a lot of things going on.

“I think we had a really good first half but the second half they pushed forward a bit more, they had our chances and we had ours.

“We take the point and move on.

“It’s an extra factor that COVID is again now in play, last minute changes, games cancelled and we’re not sure if we’re going to play or not is all an extra factor but we have to deal with that.

“We are three points away from top spot but that is just one game, it’s not perfect but it’s not bad”.

The combination of losing players to COVID, a missed penalty & red card and then going down to 10 men, meant that it was always going to be a tough ask to get all three points.

To leave with a draw and still be very much in the mix at the top of the table, going into Christmas, means there are a lot of positives to take from the beginning of the season.

Time to dust ourselves down and move on to whatever game comes next, given the wave of COVID cancellations.

You can watch the post-match interview with Jota courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube account:

