(Video) “Wrong team!” – Sadio Mane reacts to Manchester United fan before reminding them of the 5-0 Old Trafford loss

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were quick to ensure that everyone was aware Manchester United is the wrong team to support, as they spoke with a young fan.

Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the Liverpool players couldn’t visit Alder Hey hospital this year and so the squad had to video call some of the current and former patients from the Kirkby training centre.

The Senegalese winger reacted to the youngster after he informed them that his brother was a United fan but made sure the lad he spoke with knew that he was supporting the better side.

The 29-year-old said: “Oh, wrong team! Have you seen our last game against them?

“I’m sure your brother was sad!”.

It was great to see the Senegalese and Egyptian wingers casting a bit of shade on the Old Trafford outfit and also keeping the good brother on side.

It’s not often we get to see the pair in action together, off the pitch, and it was brilliant to see their chemistry is as strong in either setting.

You can watch Mane’s reaction to the United fan (at 3:12) via the video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

