‘Can see the potential FSG were looking at’ – Finance guru points to potentially significant income boost for Liverpool owners

Dr. Dan Plumley has suggested that FSG will be looking to take advantage of the growing South American football market as a potential source of revenue.

The Liverpool owners recently acquired NHL outfit Pittsburgh Penguins but had a reported move for Belo Horizonte scuppered by Brazil legend, Ronaldo.

“There are a few South American football clubs on the brink of breaking into the top 30 revenue generators in the world,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“There is a huge following for this club. The Copa Libertadores final is one of the biggest games in world football.

“You can see the potential FSG were looking at. Their model is to buy sports teams around the world. We’ve seen them buy the NHL team recently too.

“It’s no surprise to see them target South America. We could see them go back and target that market and look at other clubs.”

This follows as part of a general strategy adopted by the organisation and shareholders RedBird Capital Partners with John W. Henry and co. looking to expand their sports portfolio.

From a revenue and talent acquisition standpoint, a venture into other continents makes a great deal of sense – certainly so if the expectation is that South America could glean serious financial rewards for interested parties.

Given the kind of talent production going on in Brazil, with numerous talents ending up at European heavyweights like Real Madrid, having a base to work from would surely be of benefit to Liverpool’s scouting system.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether FSG go back for more with a separate attempt to acquire another club after this latest stumbling block.

