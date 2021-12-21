‘DM us Harry’ – Specsavers with a brilliant Harry Kane targeted Tweet following his claim of winning the ball against Robertson

Harry Kane baffled the football world as he claimed he won the ball in his tackle on Andy Robertson.

Disregarding countless replays illustrating otherwise, the England captain was bold enough to claim that he had performed a fair tackle on our No.26 – despite nearly breaking his leg.

His interview after the game led to ridicule for Spurs’ No.9, including from optical retail chain Specsavers on their Twitter:

DM us Harry — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 19, 2021

The retina retailers had already poked fun at Tottenham Hostpur post-match as they commented on the poor officiating by Paul Tierney and his fellow officials.

Their social media team were clearly keenly watching the game and knew this was a goldmine for content following the ridiculous decisions and statements made.

It would have been better to laugh and have three points but credit where it’s due to the opticians.

