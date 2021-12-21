FA makes Jurgen Klopp decision following furious Paul Tierney comments – Paul Joyce

The FA has decided to take no further action against Jurgen Klopp following the manager’s post-game complaints around the quality of Paul Tierney’s officiating performance during Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham.

The update in question comes courtesy of Times correspondent, Paul Joyce, in a tweet, following the German’s reaction to a series of controversial decisions coming from the Englishman and his team observing proceedings from a distance at Stockley Park.

The FA has reviewed Jurgen Klopp’s post-match comments about referee Paul Tierney and will not be taking any further action. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 21, 2021

The Merseysiders appeared to be denied a clear penalty for a shove on Diogo Jota in the box, with the award of a yellow card likewise deemed inappropriate for the studs-up challenge on fullback Andy Robertson.

It’s an absolutely remarkable decision from the FA, which troublingly suggests that the general consensus even within the governing body, is that Tierney’s performance (and that of those operating VAR) was indeed sub-par.

Given the Englishman is set to be operating VAR in our upcoming clash with Chelsea in January, questions have to be asked around the 40-year-old’s suitability for such a high-profile game.

At the very least, one might expect that the official will be under a great deal of pressure to make up for his performance during our 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

