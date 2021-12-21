Fabio Capello discusses ‘very difficult matchup’ between Liverpool and Inter Milan in the next round of the Champions League

Fabio Capello has claimed that Inter Milan ‘can create problems’ for Liverpool after the Italian side were drawn against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League Round of 16.

The 75-year-old also believes that the Serie A champions have ‘everything to play for’ against the Anfield outfit next year.

“A very difficult matchup, but I think they have a team that can create problems for Liverpool,” Capello told Fanbage (via Sempre Inter).

“I see it as a game with everything to play for. Simone Inzaghi will have to study his opponent very well, they can be very difficult to play against.”

Current Spurs boss Antonio Conte left the San Siro outfit at the end of last season after winning the Serie A title.

The Italian was replaced by Simone Inzaghi who has ensured the side have had an impressive start to the season, the Nerazzurri are top of the Italian top flight at the moment, four points ahead of second-placed Napoli and city rivals AC.

Former England manager Capello was keen to highlight the differences between the current Inter boss and the current Tottenham coach.

“There is one thing that must be highlighted immediately: the intelligence of the two coaches.

“Conte highlighted the strength of his team, which had very fast players before he left. He had every reason to be able to play this way because it created big problems for opponents.

“Simone Inzaghi has players with different characteristics. Dzeko cannot play quickly on the break, so Inzaghi built everything on a foundation that already worked effectively in midfield and defence.”

Hopefully, come February when the first leg takes place in Milan, we have a fully fit squad and we can once again come away with a victory from the San Siro.

We defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the group stage at the beginning of December but it’s looking likely that Inzaghi’s side will pose us more of a challenge.

It looks set to be an exciting tie between two European giants – let’s hope we can navigate our way through the tie so we’re one step closer to our seventh European Cup.