Football fans savage ex-Red Michael Owen on Twitter in hilarious response to his Emma Raducanu SPOTY tweet

Michael Owen has attracted an online frenzy on Twitter as football fans rushed to his profile to mock his latest tweet.

The former Liverpool striker had praised tennis star Emma Raducanu for winning the Sports Personality of the Year award, following up with a picture of himself receiving the same honour in 1998 with the caption: ‘Makes me feel very old that she’s the same age as I was waaaaay back in 1998.’

The highly-rated 19-year-old was a well-deserved winner after securing a US Open title, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The tweet, we should note, seems well-intentioned but it’s a massive open goal once more from the former Ballon d’Or-winner.

The replies are, for the most part, good-natured and rather hilarious, with many a football fan from around the country poking fun at the Englishman’s latest Owen-ism.

But not to draw attention entirely away from Raducanu’s achievement, we want to congratulate the teenager on the achievement and we wish her nothing but a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

