Football fans savage ex-Red Michael Owen on Twitter in hilarious response to his Emma Raducanu SPOTY tweet

Michael Owen has attracted an online frenzy on Twitter as football fans rushed to his profile to mock his latest tweet.

The former Liverpool striker had praised tennis star Emma Raducanu for winning the Sports Personality of the Year award, following up with a picture of himself receiving the same honour in 1998 with the caption: ‘Makes me feel very old that she’s the same age as I was waaaaay back in 1998.’

Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu who thoroughly deserves to be crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Makes me feel very old that she’s the same age as I was waaaaay back in 1998.#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/uKh9W30q56 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 19, 2021

The highly-rated 19-year-old was a well-deserved winner after securing a US Open title, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

READ MORE: ‘Bad decisions every week’ – Ex-Spurs star questions Kane call & warns PGMOL could become an international laughing stock

The tweet, we should note, seems well-intentioned but it’s a massive open goal once more from the former Ballon d’Or-winner.

The replies are, for the most part, good-natured and rather hilarious, with many a football fan from around the country poking fun at the Englishman’s latest Owen-ism.

But not to draw attention entirely away from Raducanu’s achievement, we want to congratulate the teenager on the achievement and we wish her nothing but a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Congratulations Emma here's a picture of my mates flying home after the 2012 FA cup final. @Funbus15 pic.twitter.com/PTHPJ1kZA7 — ⭐⭐⭐chris whitehead* ⭐⭐⭐ (@ynwa71) December 21, 2021

Congratulations Emma. Here is a picture of me and my mate when we were given a free pizza on a night out to our local pic.twitter.com/V2ROKBk4CA — Evann Griffiths (@evann_lfc) December 20, 2021

Congratulations, Emma. Reminds me of the village fete waaaaay back when my mum decided to enter me and my sister as items stationery in the fancy dress. #spoty pic.twitter.com/lJ0hgTuT6q — Connor Natella (@CJNatella) December 21, 2021

Well done Emma here’s a picture of me eating a sausage roll a few weeks back pic.twitter.com/n5QiN8EeZz — Craig Hindson (@HINDSON87) December 20, 2021

Congratulations Emma – here’s a photo of me, aged 11 when I won Man of the match for Northwich Town. pic.twitter.com/DRFiFC93gL — Scott Burstow (@billyburstow) December 20, 2021

Congraulations Emma. Here's me winning the St Werberghs Primary School Birkenhead egg and spoon race 1971. Like Michael I'm feeling old pic.twitter.com/IPVGEnFszA — Cheese (@liam157) December 20, 2021

9,000 Liverpool fans make judgement call on VAR after diabolical officiating of Tottenham clash