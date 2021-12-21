‘He’d work really, really well there’ – Pat Nevin tips forward for a move to Premier League and names Liverpool as a potential candidate

Pat Nevin has claimed that ‘a lot of clubs’ will be keeping an eye on Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi as the Japan international continues to shine for the Scottish side.

The 26-year-old only arrived at Parkhead in the summer from Vissel Kobe, but former Everton man Nevin has claimed that the attributes that the forward possesses would result in him impressing in the Premier League.

“If you put Furuhashi in a good team he scores plenty of goals,” Nevin told Off The Ball (via HITC).

“I really do think that. He’s not the tallest, but I think if you look in the Premier League and the best teams, do you need to be the tallest?

“You need to be somebody that’s got great movement in and around the box. Pacey and an intelligent player. So Furuhashi is all those things.

“There’s a lot of clubs that will be watching him right this second. I think he’d be best suited for a Liverpool or a Manchester City. He’d work really, really well there.

“I suspect he would probably have to take a step before he made that one. He would go to one of the other clubs lower down the table, similar to the way Van Dijk did. From Southampton to Liverpool.”

Celtic have lost numerous players to the English top-flight in recent seasons, most notably Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney to Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

The Japanese star has netted 16 goals and registered five assists for his new side already this term so Nevin is right that major clubs will be keeping tabs on the attacker.

We already have four world-class attacking options at our disposal but we are in urgent need of squad depth.

The Premier League is a serious step-up from the Scottish Premiership, however, so maybe a move to a so-called smaller team would be the better option first.