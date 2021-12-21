(Image) Sami Hyypia back in training as he shares social media post of him trying out a different sport

Sami Hyypia is the player with the seventh most appearances for Liverpool as captain and now looks to be trying his hand at a different sport.

Our former No.4 played 464 times for the Reds in a 10 year stay at Anfield and there have only ever been 19 others to make more appearances for the club.

Since leaving Merseyside in 2009, the Finland international tried is hand at management with Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Zurich.

The 48-year-old has also dabbled in Motorsports on land and snow, enjoying the motorbike and snowmobile as well as skiing and has now found himself back in training for a former favourite sport.

In an image shared on his Instagram, he has made a comeback to ice hockey through local team Kittilän Palloseura ry.

It’s great to see our former centre-back enjoying his retirement and being so active, let’s see if his competitive spirit sees him rise to the top at a different sport now too.

Here is the picture that Hyypia uploaded to his Instagram story:

