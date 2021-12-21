Images shared online of Ray Kennedy’s funeral as North Shields celebrates the life of one the greatest ever Liverpool players

Posted by
Images shared online of Ray Kennedy’s funeral as North Shields celebrates the life of one the greatest ever Liverpool players

Ray Kennedy sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 70 and this week marked his funeral in North Shields.

The former striker turned winger made his name in Bob Paisley’s team of superstars, after signing on the same day that Bill Shankly retired.

His death came after a long-term illness and his battle with Parkinson’s Disease marred the former Arsenal man’s retirement and life after football.

READ MORE: Paul Tierney’s Wikipedia page brutally edited following his refereeing performance in Liverpool and Tottenham game

Some friends, family and supporters shared images and details of the day on social media, here’s a selection:

Whilst at Anfield, the former No.5 won an astounding array of 15 medals that included five league titles and three European Cups.

The England international was beloved during his eight years on Merseyside and he was described by Paisley as one of the most underrated players to ever represent our club.

In memory of his service to the Reds, there was a mural that preceded the game against Aston Villa and his contribution will never be forgotten.

RIP Ray Kennedy 1951 – 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top