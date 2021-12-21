Images shared online of Ray Kennedy’s funeral as North Shields celebrates the life of one the greatest ever Liverpool players

Ray Kennedy sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 70 and this week marked his funeral in North Shields.

The former striker turned winger made his name in Bob Paisley’s team of superstars, after signing on the same day that Bill Shankly retired.

His death came after a long-term illness and his battle with Parkinson’s Disease marred the former Arsenal man’s retirement and life after football.

Some friends, family and supporters shared images and details of the day on social media, here’s a selection:

Lovely service at Ray Kennedy’s funeral. I admire that family so much. So proud of him but never keen on the limelight. — Karl (@TheCenci) December 20, 2021

Privileged to attend a wonderful service for Ray Kennedy on behalf of @Official_HUFC today. Ray’s family spoke so well and did him proud. Good to see several of his former @LFC teammates showing their respects. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKcJlDsViS — Adrian Bevington (@ABevington11) December 20, 2021

New Hartley Victory Club ready for Ray Kennedy's funeral 🖤 [photographs courtesy of New Hartley Victory Club] pic.twitter.com/5EVfx57Ax0 — PJ (@gladbags4) December 20, 2021

A truly beautiful service for the brilliant Ray Kennedy today.

Ray was loved on the pitch & the love within his family was even stronger. What a send off to witness 🙏 @LFC @Arsenal @SwansOfficial @Official_HUFC pic.twitter.com/nhzQglUOPQ — Paul Goffy Gough (@GoffyMedia) December 20, 2021

Today I attended the funeral of one of my sporting heroes and football legend Ray Kennedy…😢⚽👏 pic.twitter.com/QIY7cDEwTD — rebel with causes (@jamessmyth17) December 20, 2021

Whilst at Anfield, the former No.5 won an astounding array of 15 medals that included five league titles and three European Cups.

The England international was beloved during his eight years on Merseyside and he was described by Paisley as one of the most underrated players to ever represent our club.

In memory of his service to the Reds, there was a mural that preceded the game against Aston Villa and his contribution will never be forgotten.

RIP Ray Kennedy 1951 – 2021

