“Jordan is Jordan” – Pep Lijnders full of praise for Jordan Henderson as he provides fitness update for the captain

Pepijn Lijnders handled press conference duties ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup game against Leicester City and was full of praise for Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant spoke very well as he handled questions on the current COVID situation, fallout from the Tottenham Hostspur game and updated on squad injuries.

Losing our captain through a non COVID related illness, right before kick-off on Sunday, was a huge blow to the squad.

The 38-year-old said: “Jordan reflects our will power and determination, losing him in the team was massive.

“Jordan is Jordan! He called already asking if he could train again.

“He had a heavy cold and we know how quick that can come and go but he pushes himself and he is the kind of player you have to slow down – luckily we have 24 of these players”.

Thankfully our No.14 is ready and raring to go and should be able to rejoin the squad soon and be available for a hectic festive period.

The sooner we get some of our first-choice midfield back, the better!

