Liverpool predicted XI v Leicester City: Only three to remain from 2-2 Tottenham draw

With COVID-19 striking Liverpool’s squad, despite the numerous precautions and measures in place at the club, fielding a competitive starting-XI capable of surviving the gruelling festive period of fixtures has become significantly more difficult.

The Premier League’s decision to avoid a break in play – time in which clubs could get on top of boosters and vaccinations, not to mention allow for the return of isolating players – hardly helps matters.

As such, with the prospect of a league match with Leeds United ahead, one can imagine Jurgen Klopp making heavy changes to the XI thrown out against Tottenham at the weekend.

Between the sticks, Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Alisson Becker, with the protection of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him.

In the middle of the park, Tyler Morton retains his place following a difficult game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Taki Minamino alongside him.

Up top, we reckon Sadio Mane will remain in the forward line, with former injuree Bobby Firmino filing out in between the Senegalese and highly-rated teenager, Kaide Gordon.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Gordon, Mane, Firmino,

