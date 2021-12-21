Liverpool should make move for Frenchman as ex-Red touts attacker for an Anfield move

Liverpool have been long linked with a new attacking option and a former player for the club has put forward someone Jurgen Klopp should attempt to complete a deal for.

Speaking with Caught Offside, Michael Thomas has suggested that we should make a move for Kingsley Coman in the next transfer window.

Given the likely departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON, getting a new option in January for the wide positions could definitely bolster our options.

The former Arsenal midfielder said: “I would still like to see Liverpool sign a real quality winger like Kingsley Coman, although I am aware of his injury record.

“He is a player of great quality at such a young age.

“Origi and Minamino are good players and we will also need them to chip in with quality performances. Let’s not forget that Jota and Firmino are quality players also.”

The 25-year-old has had a hugely successful career thus far, contributing to a league title in every single senior campaign he has ever played in which is an amazing 10 trophies.

Despite mention of a poor injury record, the Bayern Munich man has made 30 or more appearances in five of his last six seasons and would add a lot of quality to any squad.

Whether the Germans would want to depart with the Frenchman would be another matter and it’s unknown how much he may cost.

Would you have the former Juventus player at Anfield?

